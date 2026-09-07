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EXCLUSIVE: Meet the A-Listers Who Were Dumped by Text Message

These A-listers faced shocking breakups when their famous partners dumped them by text message.
Source: MEGA

These A-listers faced shocking breakups when their famous partners dumped them by text message.

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Sept. 7 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

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These celebs' relationships ended with messages – but RadarOnline.com can reveal at least they weren't ghosted.

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Carrie Underwood said she and Chace Crawford ended their 2008 fling over text.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Carrie Underwood said she and Chace Crawford ended their 2008 fling over text.

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Gleb & Brooks

In a recent TikTok video, Gleb Savchenko revealed he "misses" his DWTS partner Brooks Nader following their brief showmance, but was also forced to acknowledge that he's the one who ended it – via text. For her part, the model hinted they were never dating in the first place.

Britney & Justin

"It's over!!!" Justin Timberlake reportedly texted Britney Spears in 2002 after three years together, which she wrote in her memoir left her "clinically in shock" and "devastated."

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Carrie & Chace

"We broke up over text so... it's like 'peace out,'" Carrie Underwood said of her fling with Chace Crawford in 2008.

Chrisell & Justin

"I found out because he text[ed] me that [he] filed," Chrishell Stause explained of how Justin Hartley told her he was divorcing her after two years in 2019. "I just feel like that's how you would treat the garbage that you throw out."

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Chrishell Stause said Justin Hartley texted her that he had filed for divorce in 2019.
Source: AdMedia / MEGA

Chrishell Stause said Justin Hartley texted her that he had filed for divorce in 2019.

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Pete & Cazzie

Cazzie David said she suggested taking a "break" in her two-year relationship with Pete Davidson in 2018, but by the time she changed her mind two days later, he'd officially dumped her with a text, having already moved on with Ariana Grande.

Katy & Russell

"Let's just say I haven't heard from him since he texted me saying he was divorcing me December 31, 2011," Katy Perry said of her 14-month marriage to Russell Brand.

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