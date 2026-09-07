EXCLUSIVE: Meet the A-Listers Who Were Dumped by Text Message

Gleb & Brooks

In a recent TikTok video, Gleb Savchenko revealed he "misses" his DWTS partner Brooks Nader following their brief showmance, but was also forced to acknowledge that he's the one who ended it – via text. For her part, the model hinted they were never dating in the first place.

Britney & Justin

"It's over!!!" Justin Timberlake reportedly texted Britney Spears in 2002 after three years together, which she wrote in her memoir left her "clinically in shock" and "devastated."