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Home > News > Donald Trump

Donald Trump's No-Shows: Invited A-List Stars Who Turned Down President's UFC Birthday Bash Revealed

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Donald Trump's UFC birthday bash had some huge A-listers on the invite list — that failed to show.

June 16 2026, Updated 1:02 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump's UFC birthday bash was set to be an A-list extravaganza, but many of the famous faces that were invited flat out failed to show.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the White House UFC event, held on the property's South Lawn, attracted over 4,000 guests who saw country singer Zac Brown perform The Star-Spangled Banner moments before a dozen jets flew overhead as AC/DC's Thunderstruck blared.

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Trump's Superstar Snubs

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Jason Statham, Tom Brady and Mario Lopez also failed to turn up, despite being invited.

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Speaking before the event took place, UFC president Dana White revealed to TIME Magazine he extended invitations to celebrities including Adam Sandler, Guy Ritchie, Tom Brady, Jared Leto, Mario Lopez, Jason Statham and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

But all the above turned down the chance of appearing at the once-in-lifetime spectacle, which also marked Trump's 80th birthday.

Despite their absence, however, other staunch MAGA celebrities were seen enjoying the cage fights. These included billionaire Mark Zuckerberg, NHL stars Matthew and Brady Tkachuk, comedians Tony Hinchcliffe and Shane Gillis and influencer Logan Paul.

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'Trump for Prime Minister'

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Boxer Tyson Fury took up his invitation and joked Trump should become U.K. Prime Minister.

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They were also joined by surprise guests, including Poland's right-wing president Karol Nawrocki and British heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury, who was pictured wearing a "Trump for prime minister" hat.

"It's been a long time, but boy oh boy am I happy to be here for this historic event. Freedom, at the White House, and it's Donald Trump's birthday," Fury told Paramount+ announcer Jon Anik.

Of the 4,300 seats available for spectators, 1,200 were reserved for active-duty service members from various branches of the armed forces, as the event was used to promote a number of charities benefiting both veterans and 9/11 heroes.

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Family Backlash Over Snaps From Event

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Trump's family, including Donald Jr. and Bettina Anderson, were slammed by fans for sharing snaps from the bash.

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U.S. Navy veteran Royce Williams, who fought in the Korean War and shot down four Soviet fighter jets, was also given an honor as he escorted fighter Michael Chandler into the Octagon for his bout against Mauricio Ruffy — who wound up defeating him with a TKO in the first round.

Among the crowd were many top White House officials who made grand entrances to the event - including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

RadarOnline.com also told how the Trump family faced backlash after sharing photos from the UFC Freedom 250 event.

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Critics slammed Trump's party, calling it 'out of touch' given financial challenges across U.S.

The images showed family members — including Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson — mingling with guests, and enjoying the festivities as they celebrated America and Trump's 80th birthday.

However, critics flooded the comments section with complaints about the economy, government priorities and the use of the White House as a backdrop for the celebration.

Several commenters argued that the photos felt out of touch, given the financial challenges many Americans continue to face.

"Most Americans can’t afford life right now," one critic wrote beneath the post, and another added, "Meanwhile, everyone is struggling with gas prices and health care. They don't care; they really don't care."

Other critics directed their frustration at the Trump family itself, accusing them of benefiting from power and privilege.

"The biggest con family in American history," one commenter claimed.

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