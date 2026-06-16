Donald Trump's No-Shows: Invited A-List Stars Who Turned Down President's UFC Birthday Bash Revealed

Donald Trump's UFC birthday bash was set to be an A-list extravaganza, but many of the famous faces that were invited flat out failed to show.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the White House UFC event, held on the property's South Lawn, attracted over 4,000 guests who saw country singer Zac Brown perform The Star-Spangled Banner moments before a dozen jets flew overhead as AC/DC's Thunderstruck blared.