Desperate 911 Calls Before Vulnerable Sonya Massey’s Shooting Include One From Her Mom Pleading With Cops: ‘I Don’t Want You Guys to Hurt Her’

Sonya Massey’s mother begged police not to hurt her daughter in a newly released 911 call made one day before Sonya was shot and killed by a sheriff’s deputy.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Sonya’s mother, Donna Massey, called 911 on July 5 to ask for help as her 36-year-old daughter was in the throes of what she suspected to be a “mental breakdown”.