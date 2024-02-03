50 Cent Blasts NYC Mayor Eric Adams' Immigration Plan Sharing His Support for Donald Trump, Calling Him 'The Answer'

For those familiar with 50 Cent's political views, his opposition to Mayor Adams' plan may not come as a surprise. Like a few rappers such as Kanye West and Kodak Black, 50 Cent has openly expressed his support for the former President in the past.

During the 2020 presidential election, he even endorsed Trump, citing concerns about potential tax increases.

"I don't want to be '20 Cent' under [Joe] Biden," he jestingly stated in a social media post during the campaign.

Mayor Adams' initiative has sparked a debate among New Yorkers. While some argue that it is important to provide support for migrants who are seeking asylum, others question the allocation of funds for this purpose.

