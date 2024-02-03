50 Cent Blasts NYC Mayor Eric Adams' Immigration Plan Sharing His Support for Donald Trump, Calling Him 'The Answer'
In a recent Instagram post, rapper 50 Cent expressed his disapproval of Mayor Eric Adams' plan to distribute $53 million to city migrants on pre-paid credit cards, claiming, "[Donald] Trump is the answer," RadarOnline.com has learned.
50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, shared a screengrab of the New York Post's coverage of the program and questioned the logic behind it.
"WTF mayor Adams call my phone, I don't understand how this works — somebody explain," the rapper wrote in his post. "Can't explain this I'm stuck maybe TRUMP is the answer."
According to city records, the program is designed to provide asylum seekers at the Roosevelt Hotel with hard cash to help them pay for food. It will initially cater to 500 migrant families who are staying in short-term hotel accommodations.
The program aims to offer financial support to these families, with a family of four potentially receiving nearly $1,000 a month.
Reps for City Hall have not yet responded to requests for comment regarding 50 Cent's criticisms.
For those familiar with 50 Cent's political views, his opposition to Mayor Adams' plan may not come as a surprise. Like a few rappers such as Kanye West and Kodak Black, 50 Cent has openly expressed his support for the former President in the past.
During the 2020 presidential election, he even endorsed Trump, citing concerns about potential tax increases.
"I don't want to be '20 Cent' under [Joe] Biden," he jestingly stated in a social media post during the campaign.
Mayor Adams' initiative has sparked a debate among New Yorkers. While some argue that it is important to provide support for migrants who are seeking asylum, others question the allocation of funds for this purpose.
The issue of immigration and the treatment of migrants has been a contentious topic in recent years.
Mayor Adams' plan is just one example of how cities are attempting to address this issue and offer support to those in need.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Biden has been slipping in the polls, with voters sharing their dissatisfaction with his handling of immigration in the U.S.
According to a recent poll, 67 percent of registered voters believe the country is moving in the wrong direction, further emphasizing Biden's troubles.
In the critical swing states, Trump maintains a lead over Biden. The poll shows Trump ahead in Georgia with a margin of 49 to 43, in Arizona with 49 to 44, in Michigan with 48 to 43, and in Pennsylvania with 48 to 44. In Nevada, Trump holds a stunning double-digit lead of 52 to 41. While Biden currently has a slight lead in Wisconsin with 47 percent to Trump's 45, it demonstrates the precarious nature of his advantage.