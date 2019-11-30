Overnight rendezvous!

Paris Jackson and her boyfriend Gabriel Glenn were spotted this weekend as they arrived at the Roosevelt Hotel in Hollywood.

The couple — who are bandmates in their group The Soundflowers — were seen looking rough with a few bags and two guitars.

As the Daily Mail reported, their band kicked off their Full Moon tour in Santa Barbara earlier this month and were slated to have several performances “up the Pacific Coast Highway.”

“I’m so excited to hit the road for frisco (aka the birthplace of the free love movement and the mecca for my peoples), buskin’ n stoppin’ at cafes n dive bars along the way, guided by the new moon. and i’m sooo incredibly grateful for all the friends that came by yesterday and helped us with the merch,”Paris wrote before plugging in their opening act Lavender.

Paris and Gabriel started dating in August 2018 and have since become inseparable. They were initially private regarding matters of their relationship, but now they’re pretty open about their feelings for one another.

On October 3, also known as National Boyfriend Day, Michael Jackson’s formerly troubled daughter posted a loving tribute to her man on Instagram.

Alongside three steamy photos of Gabriel, she captioned, “Happy national boyfriend day ♥️ this is the love of my life, my muse, the light of my existence. i don’t know how i got so lucky, but not a day goes by where i’m not grateful for having you in my life. thank you for being mine. for being you. for the music. i love you.” “You are the most beautiful symphony ever composed.”

Radar readers know Gabriel is often Jackson’s plus one when she steps out at various Hollywood events.

Earlier this month, he accompanied her to the Ryan Gordy Foundation 60 Years of Motown Celebration at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills along with her brother Prince Jackson.

Despite their romance, the Jacksons aren’t fond of Gabriel.

As Radar exclusively reported, Paris’ family has been trying to convince her to move out of her home with him, but she is completely against that, a source said.

“Paris is on the outs with her family right now and she is shutting out anyone who tries to come in between her and Gabriel’s romance.”

“She feels that he is the love of her life and her family fears that he is going to be the death of her,” the insider noted.

Paris’ mom, Debbie Rowe, however, seems to think her daughter’s man is a “lovely boy.”

Check out the photos of Paris and Gabriel at the Roosevelt Hotel.