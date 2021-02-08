Miley Cyrus Shows Support for the #FreeBritney Movement During Pre-Super Bowl Concert The former Disney Channel star sent Britney Spears 'love' while performing.

Spreading love. Miley Cyrus shared her support for Britney Spears and the #FreeBritney movement during a pre-Super Bowl LV performance in Tampa, Florida.

“We love Britney,” the former Disney Channel starlet, 28, yelled while singing “Party in the U.S.A” at the TikTok Tailgate on Sunday, February 7. #FreeBritney is a social media hashtags created by fans to bring light to Britney’s conservatorship.

Cyrus’ comment comes days after the Framing Britney Spears documentary premiered on Friday, February 5. The 75-minute film, which is available on Hulu, gives fans an inside look at the #FreeBritney movement, the 39-year-old singer’s career, her past relationships and 2007 breakdown among other topics.

The New York Times documentary was released amid Spears’ ongoing conservatorship case. The songstress was first placed under a conservatorship in 2008 with her father, Jamie Spears, serving as her conservator. In September 2019, Britney’s care manager Jodi Montgomery took over for Jamie. Over a year later, in November 2020, Britney filed to have her dad permanently removed as her conservator and asked that the Bessemer Trust Company be the sole conservator of her estate.

Days later, during a November 10 hearing, Britney’s lawyer, Samuel D. Ingham III, claimed that she’s “afraid of her father.” At the time, Jamie’s lawyer denied the claim and the judge did not suspend him, saying the issue would be discussed “down the road.”