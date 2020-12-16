Britney Spears' Dad Jamie Claims He Hasn’t Talked to Her Since August: ‘I Miss Her’ He spoke out about the singer's conservatorship and said he misses his daughter.

He’s speaking out! Jaime Spears claimed he hasn’t since spoken with his daughter, Britney Spears, since she filed to have her father permanently removed as her conservator.

“I love my daughter and I miss her very much,” Jamie, 68, told CNN on Tuesday, December 15, while discussing the ongoing legal battle surrounding her conservatorship. “When a family member needs special care and protection, families need to step up, as I have done for the last 12-plus years, to safeguard, protect and continue to love Britney unconditionally. I have and will continue to provide unwavering love and fierce protection against those with self-serving interests and those who seek to harm her or my family.”

Jamie’s lawyer, Vivian Lee Thoreen, also told the publication that “Jamie and Britney had spoken often and regularly throughout the entire conservatorship.” Something, she said, came to a halt when Britney’s lawyer Sam Ingham “instructed Jamie not to contact Britney a few months ago.”

The popstar was first placed under a conservatorship in 2008 with her father serving as her conservator until September 2019. At that time, the “Gimme More” singer’s care manager, Jodi Montgomery, took over. In August, Us Weekly obtained court documents filed by Britney in which she requested Jamie be removed as her co-conservator, as she is “strongly opposed” to him returning. During a court hearing in November, Ingham told a Los Angeles judge that Britney is “afraid of her father” and said “she will not perform as long as her father is in charge of her career,” per Us Weekly. At the time her request to remove Jamie was denied, with the judge noting that it would be discussed “down the road.” Another hearing is set for December 16, 2020.