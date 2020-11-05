Britney Spears Files to Have Dad Jamie Permanently Removed as Her Conservator The songstress requested that Bessemer Trust Company be her sole conservator.

Britney Spears asked a judge to remove her father, Jamie Spears, as her co-conservator, a role he held for 12 years.

On Tuesday, November 3, the songstress’ attorney, Sam Ingham, filed new documents outlining her request, Us Weekly confirmed. The publication also obtained court documents that stated the Toxic singer, 38, previously requested that Bessemer Trust Company be the sole conservator of her estate. In October, Jamie, 68, agreed to have the trust as a co-conservator moving forward. In the new documents, Us Weekly reported that after Tristar Sports and Entertainment Group resigned with no prior discussion in October, Jamie hired a replacement without consulting his daughter.

“The October 28 letter is a blatant attempt by JAMES to retain full functional control of her assets, books and records in the face of BRITNEY’S objections, TRISTAR’s resignation and the appointment of BESSEMER TRUST,” the docs read. “His simple litigation strategy is to introduce a new gatekeeper who admittedly has a major working relationship with his legal team.”

The letter continued, “It is now obvious that any effort to create a viable working relationship between and among Britney, Bessemer Trust and James would be doomed to failure even without the added stress of litigating Britney’s objections to the Account.”

Ingham revealed that Britney will be “filing a petition to remove James as conservator of the estate.” The request will be discussed during a hearing scheduled for November 10.

The popstar was first placed under a conservatorship in 2008. Her father served as her conservator until September 2019 when Britney’s care manager, Jodi Montgomery, took over. Britney previously filed court documents in August requesting to remove her dad as her conservator, as he is “strongly opposed” to him returning, according to Us Weekly.