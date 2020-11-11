Britney Spears Is ‘Afraid’ of Her Dad Jamie, ‘Will Not Perform’ if He's in Charge She 'will not perform' if her father is in charge of her career.

Britney Spears will not take the stage as long as her dad, Jamie Spears, is in charge of her career, the songstress’ lawyer said during a court hearing in Los Angeles on Tuesday, November 10.

“My client has informed me that she is afraid of her father. She also stated that she will not perform as long as her father is in charge of her career,” attorney Samuel D. Ingham III told the judge, according to Us Weekly. “We are really at a crossroads.”

Jamie’s lawyer, Vivian Lee Thoreen, responded to Ingham’s allegation and claimed that it was false. Thoreen claimed Ingham is preventing Britney from speaking to Jamie.

The hearing, presided by Judge Brenda Penny, was meant to determine whether or not Jamie, 68, will remain a co-conservator on Britney’s estate after the songstress, 38, filed to have him removed from the role, which he has held for 12 years, on November 3. However, Judge Penny denied Britney’s request to suspend Jamie as co-conservator and added that the issue would be discussed “down the road.” The judge also approved a corporate fiduciary, Bessemer Trust, to serve as a conservator alongside Jamie. Their next hearing date has been scheduled for December 16, 2020.

The popstar was first placed under a conservatorship in 2008. Her father served as her conservator until September 2019 when Britney’s care manager, Jodi Montgomery, took over. Britney previously filed court documents in August requesting to remove her dad as her conservator, as she is “strongly opposed” to him returning, according to Us Weekly.