Lamar Odom Addresses Former Sister-In-Law Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Split Rumors The ex-NBA star shared his thoughts on the couple's ongoing divorce speculation.

Speaking out. Lamar Odom addressed former sister-in-law Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West‘s ongoing divorce speculation.

“I think it’s very important to do the best thing for your mental health and our mental space,” the ex-NBA player, 41, said during a Tuesday, February 16, interview with Us Weekly. “If that’s the best thing for them, then they have my blessings.”

The Khloé & Lamar alum was married to Kardashian’s sister, Khloé Kardashian, from 2009 to 2016. Following the former athlete’s October 2015 near-fatal overdose, West, 43, was a big part of his recovery. While chatting with Us Weekly on Tuesday, Odom revealed that he hasn’t “been able to speak” with the rapper. “I would love to though [after] what he did for me,” he added.

News first broke that the SKIMS founder, 40, and West could be headed for a split in early January when the New York Post’s Page Six reported that Kardashian had hired high-profile divorce lawyer Laura Wasser. The couple has been married since 2014, and welcomed four kids together — North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 21 months. A source told Us Weekly on February 4 that the two aren’t speaking amid their marital woes.

“There is no communication between them right now,” the insider said. “They’re living as a divorced couple.”