Kanye West Reportedly Wanted His Family to Move to Wyoming Amid Kim Kardashian Divorce Speculation Sources said the rapper wanted them to live at the family's ranch 'full-time.'

Making moves. Kanye West reportedly wanted to relocate Kim Kardashian and their family to Wyoming as divorce rumors continue.

“Kanye wanted the family to move to Wyoming full-time. It’s where he sees this direction of his life going. Kim just doesn’t see their lives full-time in Wyoming,” a source told Us Weekly on Wednesday, January 6, after a separate insider confirmed to the publication that the couple is “in counseling” to see if they can salvage their relationship.

The KKW Beauty founder, 40, and rapper, 43, first sparked split rumors on Tuesday, January 5, when the New York Post’s Page Six reported that Kardashian hired celebrity divorce lawyer Laura Wasser. According to Us Weekly‘s sources, Kardashian and West are no longer on the same page when it comes to their relationship.

“Kanye is jealous of the amount of time Kim has dedicated to prison reform and the kids,” the insider explained. Previously the publication reported that the couple has been “living separate lives for many months now” and the reality star is “done dealing with Kanye’s unpredictable behavior.”

In July 2020, the “Gold Digger” musician announce his run for president and during a South Carolina campaign rally revealed that he and Kardashian almost aborted their first daughter. At the time, sources told Us Weekly that the SKIMS founder was “deeply upset” that West shared details about their “personal life” on stage. Kardashian first started meeting with “meeting with lawyers to explore and talk about divorce,” per Us Weekly, following her husband’s presidential campaign rally and his subsequent Twitter rant in which he claimed that she was trying to lock him up.

Kardashian and West were friendly before their marriage. The pair first met in the early 2000s and things turned romantic in 2012. The A-list couple tied the knot in 2014 and share four kids together — North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 19 months.