Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Are Reportedly Heading for Divorce The reality star is reportedly 'done' with their marriage.

Is this the end? Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have reportedly been “living separate lives for many months now” amid ongoing divorce rumors.

“Kim and Kanye haven’t been on the same page for a while now,” a source told Us Weekly on Tuesday, January 5, after the New York Post’s Page Six first reported that the reality star, 40, hired high-profile divorce lawyer Laura Wasser and is gearing up for a split.

“She has grown up a lot this past year and is studying the law so she can really make change and provide a better world for her kids,” the insider also told Us Weekly. “Kanye isn’t as focused and doesn’t live in the real world, their world views no longer line up.”

This news comes months after West, 43, claimed that the KUWTK star was trying to lock him up in a viral Twitter rant from July 2020. Prior to his social media posts, the rapper announced that he was running for president and told spectators at his first rally that he and Kardashian almost aborted their first daughter. The pair first started dating in 2012, following Kardashian’s divorce from NBA star Kris Humphries. In 2014, they married in Italy and now share four children together — North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 19 months.

The same source told Us Weekly on Tuesday that the KKW Beauty founder is “done dealing with Kanye’s unpredictable behavior.”

“No one can tell Kanye what to do other than Kanye,” the insider said, adding that Kardashian’s friends are “surprised she has waited this long to file for divorce.”