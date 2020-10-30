Kanye West Surprises Wife Kim Kardashian With Hologram of Her Late Father Robert The reality star called the gift 'a special surprise from heaven.'

Husband of the year! Kanye West surprised his wife, Kim Kardashian, with a hologram of her late father, Robert Kardashian Sr., as a 40th birthday gift.

“Keep doing what you’re doing Kimberly,” the hologram said, according to a video the reality star shared via Instagram on Thursday, October 29. “You are a beautiful soul. Know that I am very proud of you and that I am always with you.”

The “lifelike” recording praised Kardashian for her accomplishments, including starting multiple businesses, studying to be a lawyer and being a mother. The KKW Beauty founder and West, 43, share four children together, North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 17 months. The hologram also told Kardashian she married “most genius man in the whole world.”

“For my birthday, Kanye got me the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime. A special surprise from heaven,” she captioned the Instagram clip. “I can’t even describe what this meant to me and my sisters, my brother, my mom and closest friends to experience together. Thank you so much Kanye for this memory that will last a lifetime.”

Kardashian also noted that she watched the hologram “over and over” and was filled with “tears and emotion.”

Robert was known for representing O.J. Simpson in his 1995 murder trial. The famed lawyer died at 59 in 2003 after being diagnosed with esophageal cancer.