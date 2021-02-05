Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Reportedly Have 'No Communication' Amid Divorce Rumors
News that the couple was headed for a divorce first broke in January.
As divorce rumors between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West continue to surface, the former couple is reportedly not speaking.
“They have been living apart for a year now and he doesn’t have too many things [at Kim’s house] that he would need … They are both clearly going through the hardest part of this separation right now,” a source told Us Weekly on Thursday, September 4, about their marital woes. “There is no communication between them right now. They’re living as a divorced couple.”
The insider claimed that “the end is near” and told the publication that “Kim’s only concern is her kids and her family. Her friends were sure she would file by now. It could happen any moment. There’s no way either of them will drag this out through the summer, it’s just not sustainable for either of them.”
Split rumors between the reality star, 40, and rapper, 43, first broke in early January after New York Post’s Page Six reported that the SKIMS founder hired celebrity divorce lawyer Laura Wasser.
Kardashian and West tied the knot in in Italy in 2014 and share four children together — North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 20 months. Their ongoing marriage issues are set to be showed on the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which premieres in March 2021. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in January that the “Gold Digger” musician is “less than thrilled” about having his relationship ups and downs shared on the show.
