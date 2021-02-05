Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Reportedly Have 'No Communication' Amid Divorce Rumors News that the couple was headed for a divorce first broke in January.

As divorce rumors between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West continue to surface, the former couple is reportedly not speaking.

“They have been living apart for a year now and he doesn’t have too many things [at Kim’s house] that he would need … They are both clearly going through the hardest part of this separation right now,” a source told Us Weekly on Thursday, September 4, about their marital woes. “There is no communication between them right now. They’re living as a divorced couple.”

The insider claimed that “the end is near” and told the publication that “Kim’s only concern is her kids and her family. Her friends were sure she would file by now. It could happen any moment. There’s no way either of them will drag this out through the summer, it’s just not sustainable for either of them.”