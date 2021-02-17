Bachelor Nation's Clare Crawley and Dale Moss Spark Major Reconciliation Rumors

Back together? Clare Crawley and Dale Moss were photographed holding hands one month after their messy split.

Photos of the former Bachelor Nation couple out and about in Venice, Florida surfaced on Twitter on Tuesday, February 16. Crawley, 39, and Moss, 32, both wore sneakers and black pants on their outing. Fans were quick to point out that neither reality star wore face masks amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Photos obtained by TMZ from the same day showed the pair at a bar together.

Neither has commented on the nature of their relationship thus far.

The hairstylist and football player first met during season 16 of The Bachelorette, in which Crawley was the lead. After a historic engagement that took place two weeks after they first met, the pair called it quits in January. Moss confirmed the breakup news with a since-deleted Instagram statement, writing, “I wanted [to] share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways.”

Crawley, for her part, also addressed the split with an Instagram statement. She claimed that her ex-fiancé posted his message without her knowledge. “I was made aware of a ‘mutual’ statement at the same time you all were, so I’ve needed some time to really digest this,” she wrote at the time. “Speaking for myself, my intentions with this relationship have always been very clear, so the truth is I am crushed. This was not what I expected or hoped for and am still trying to process this.”