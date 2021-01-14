Justin Hartley and Chrishell Stause Finalize Their Divorce After November 2019 Split The actor and reality star have both since moved on.

Next chapter! Justin Hartley and Chrishell Stause finalized their divorce a little over a year after calling it quits in November 2019.

Us Weekly confirmed on Wednesday, January 13, that the actor, 43, and reality star, 39, had come to a confidential agreement. A source told the publication, “Both parties entered into a confidential settlement as to terms of the divorce, including spousal support.”

Hartley and Stause were married for almost three years before the This is Us star filed for divorce. The former soap star detailed the couple’s split during season 3 of her Netflix reality show, Selling Sunset, which premiered in August 2020. “It’s just a lot all at once because everybody in the whole world knows,” Stause said on the reality show. “I love him so much. This was my best friend. Who do I talk to now?”

Now, the Dancing With the Stars season 29 alum has since moved on with professional dancer Keo Motsepe. A separate source told Us Weekly on Wednesday that Stause “has moved on with her life” and “is looking forward to new beginnings” with this new relationship. For his part, Hartley, has since moved on with actress Sofia Pernas, and made their relationship Instagram official on New Year’s Eve.