Bethenny Frankel Reunites With Ex Paul Bernon, Holds Hands During 'Spontaneous Get-Together' The 'RHONY' star and her ex met for a 'spontaneous get-together.'

Back together? Bethenny Frankel reunited and held hands with ex-boyfriend Paul Bernon, according to photos shared to Instagram Stories on Tuesday, January 5.

The former flames were pictured at Romero Britto’s Miami studio, and the artist, 57, shared the snaps of Frankel, 50, and Bernon, 43, getting cozy. The pair was joined by the RHONY star’s daughter, Bryn, 10, and aside from just holding hands, one video showed Frankel sitting on Bernon’s lap.

“It was a spontaneous get-together,” an insider told Us Weekly about the reality star’s trip to Britto’s studio. “She asked if her daughter Bryn could come by and actually paint with him … She’s a mini artist herself. Bryn had the opportunity to meet with the artist she admires.”

Frankel and Bernon’s apparent reconciliation comes three months after they split in October 2020, after two years together. The Skinnygirl founder spoke about their breakup during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show shortly after the news broke. “You know, not everything works out,” she said at the time. “We had a great, great relationship and I’m really happy. Not everything has to end badly, some things just don’t continue and it’s not negative, it’s just life.”

Prior to her relationship with Bernon, the former Bravo star was married to Peter Sussman from 1996 until 1997. She married Jason Hoppy, with whom she shares Bryn, in 2010 and they called it quits in 2012. Frankel also dated Dennis Shields on and off for two years before his death in August 2018.