Nikki Bella Congratulates Ex John Cena Following His Marriage to Shay Shariatzadeh The WWE star and engineer tied the knot in October.

There’s no bad blood between these exes! Nikki Bella sent well wishes to ex-fiancé John Cena a little over a month after he wed Shay Shariatzadeh in October.

During an appearance on the Tuesday, December 1, “All Things Vanderpump” podcast episode, a fan asked the former WWE Diva, 37, if she congratulated the pro wrestler, 43, after his wedding. “I haven’t … but yeah, I didn’t,” she said at the time, then asked, “Are there rules? Am I supposed to? Should I send flowers?” Podcast host Lisa Vanderpump responded by advising the reality star to “get out of this really elegantly” and send her ex a message of congratulations.

“John, congratulations on your wedding. I’m very, very happy for you,” Bella said.

In November, the Total Divas star revealed during an interview with Us Weekly that the Blockers actor reached out after she gave birth. “John and I will be tied forever,” she said at the time. “All I’ve ever wanted was for him to be happy. So, it makes me happy when I see that and, like, him kicking butt in the movie world and all that stuff. I love that!”

Bella and Cena were together for six years before calling it quits in 2018. She has since moved on with Artem Chigvintsev, who proposed in January. The Incomparable author and Dancing With the Stars pro welcomed their first child together, a son named Matteo, in July. Cena, for his part, was first romantically linked to Shariatzadeh, 29, in March 2019. Us Weekly confirmed that the couple tied the knot in a secret ceremony hosted in Florida on October 12.