The Mission: Impossible 7 crew has reportedly been “walking on eggshells” around Tom Cruise ever since his expletive-filled rant about COVID-19 set protocols earlier this month.

“They believe it had a lot to do with his ego. Good intentions aside, he didn’t need to rant and rave the way he did,” a source told Us Weekly, adding that the actor, 58, was “actually appalled anyone would jeopardize filming with an act of such sheer stupidity.”

The insider noted: “According to him, there’s no margin for error, especially when so many other productions have been shut down.”

Earlier this month, the Top Gun star made headlines after The Sun published a recording where Cruise could be heard threatening to fire anyone who didn’t continue to follow the rules set in place amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. “We are creating thousands of jobs, you motherf–kers. I don’t ever want to see it again, ever!” he yelled in the audio clip. “And if you don’t do it you’re fired, if I see you do it again you’re f–king gone.”

Days after the rant went public, The Sun reported on December 17 that “several staff have walked” off set following a second alleged explosive rant.

“The first outburst was big but things haven’t calmed since. Tension has been building for months and this was the final straw. Since it became public there has been more anger and several staff have walked,” an insider told the U.K. newspaper. “But Tom just can’t take any more after all the lengths they have gone to just to keep filming at all. He’s upset others aren’t taking it as seriously as him. In the end, he’s the one who carries the can.”

While some celebrities have backed the tirade, Leah Remini claimed that the entire thing was “all for publicity” during an interview with The Underground Bunker. The Academy Award nominee, for his part, has yet to publicly respond to these allegations.