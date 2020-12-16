No joking matter. Tom Cruise told the Mission Impossible 7 crew that if he sees them breaking COVID-19 protocol “again,” they would be “f–king gone.”

The actor, 58, could reportedly be heard yelling at the film’s staff during a heated rant in an audio clip obtained by The Sun on Tuesday, December 15. According to the publication, the film star screamed at two crew members after they reportedly broke the film’s coronavirus rules while on set.

“They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us,” Cruise reportedly yelled. “I’m on the phone with every f–king studio at night, insurance companies, producers. They are looking at us and using us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs, you motherf–kers. I don’t ever want to see it again, ever! And if you don’t do it you’re fired, if I see you do it again you’re f–king gone.”

The Top Gun star continued the explicative-filled rant by saying he did not want their “apologies.”

“You can tell it to the people that are losing their f–king homes because our industry is shut down. It’s not going to put food on their table or pay for their college education,” he said. “So I’m sorry I am beyond your apologies. I have told you and now I want it and if you don’t do it you’re out. We are not shutting this f–king movie down! Is it understood?”

Production on the film was first shut down in February due to the coronavirus outbreak in Italy. At the time, a statement from Paramount to The Hollywood Reporter said they would be “altering the production plan” and the film would be put on a hiatus “in response to the threat of coronavirus.” The cast and crew got back to work on Mission Impossible 7 in July and pushed the film’s release date from July 2021 until November 2021.

Concluding his rant, Cruise told crew members, “If we shut down it’s going to cost people f–king jobs, their home, their family. That’s what’s happening. All the way down the line. And I care about you guys, but if you’re not going to help me you’re gone. OK?”