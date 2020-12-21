Leah Remini Claims Tom Cruise’s ‘Mission Impossible 7’ Rant Was ‘for Publicity’

Speaking out! Leah Remini responded to Tom Cruise‘s Mission Impossible 7 COVID-19 set rant and claimed that the entire thing was “all for publicity.”

“Tom’s reaction that was released yesterday shows his true personality. He is an abusive person,” the King of Queens alum, 50, told anti-Scientology site The Underground Bunker in a statement published on Wednesday, December 16. “I witnessed it, I’ve been a recipient of it on a small level, and I’ve been told of similar abuse by his former girlfriend, his employees, and his friends. This is the real Tom.”

After two members of the Mission Impossible 7 crew allegedly broke the film’s coronavirus rules, Cruise, 58, could be heard yelling at the movie’s staff in an audio clip obtained by The Sun early last week. “We are creating thousands of jobs, you motherf–kers. I don’t ever want to see it again, ever! And if you don’t do it you’re fired, if I see you do it again you’re f–king gone,” the Top Gun star could be heard yelling in the recording. Cruise also told the crew members to save their “apologies” for “people that are losing their f–king homes because our industry is shut down.”

In her statement, Remini alleged that Cruise “does not care about the families of his crew” and his expletive-filled rant was “all for publicity.”

“Tom does not believe in family values. I mean, how anyone is falling for this is just mindblowing,” the Scientology and the Aftermath host continued. “Tom addressing his crew in this manner is a clear indication that he is used to abusing his power.”

She added, “No one needs to be ‘addressed’ by Tom about safety codes. There are producers who could have and should have handled the situation privately and professionally. … This behavior is not normal or appropriate. No one can respond to his outburst without being fired.”

Concluding her lengthy message, Remini said she wished “someone had stepped in and had done something about it.”

She added, “We have enough of the types who stand by and allow this kind of behavior to go on.”

Cruise has yet to publicly respond to Remini’s claims.