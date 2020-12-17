‘Mission Impossible’ Staff Members Reportedly Quit After Tom Cruise’s Heated Set Rant Sources said that 'several staff have walked' after the actor yelled at the crew.

Following Tom Cruise‘s expletive-filled rant over the Mission Impossible 7 coronavirus protocols, five crew members reportedly quit the film.

Sources told The Sun on Thursday, December 17, that “several staff have walked” after the actor, 58, reportedly erupted into a second rant on Tuesday, December 15, after audio from his first outburst was published online.

“The first outburst was big but things haven’t calmed since. Tension has been building for months and this was the final straw. Since it became public there has been more anger and several staff have walked,” the insider said. “But Tom just can’t take any more after all the lengths they have gone to just to keep filming at all. He’s upset others aren’t taking it as seriously as him. In the end, he’s the one who carries the can.”

Earlier this week, The Sun obtained audio of Cruise yelling at two crew members after they reportedly broke the film’s COVID-19 rules. “We are creating thousands of jobs, you motherf–kers. I don’t ever want to see it again, ever! And if you don’t do it you’re fired, if I see you do it again you’re f–king gone,” he could be heard saying in the recording.

He went on to say that he didn’t want to hear their “apologies.”

“You can tell it to the people that are losing their f–king homes because our industry is shut down. It’s not going to put food on their table or pay for their college education,” he screamed. “So I’m sorry I am beyond your apologies. I have told you and now I want it and if you don’t do it you’re out. We are not shutting this f–king movie down! Is it understood?”

Production on Mission Impossible 7 was first shut down in February due to coronavirus concerns in Italy, where they were shooting. Months later, in July, the actors returned to set and pushed the movie’s release date from July 2021 until November 2021. Since production started back up, Cruise has been photographed wearing a face mask in between scenes. Concluding his explosive rant, Cruise explained, “If we shut down it’s going to cost people f–king jobs, their home, their family. That’s what’s happening. All the way down the line.”