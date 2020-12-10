Khloe Kardashian Is Reportedly Having a ‘Difficult’ Time With Tristan Thompson’s Boston Move The NBA star moved across the country after signing a deal with the Celtics.

Adjusting to the change. Khloé Kardashian is reportedly having a “difficult” time since Tristan Thompson moved to Boston last month.

“Tristan in Boston is a difficult pill to swallow for Khloé especially since she and Tristan have been doing so much better as a couple and as a family lately,” a source told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, December 9. “Khloé is especially going through it, but is doing her best to keep her head up and stay positive.”

The NBA star, 29, moved across the country after he signed a $19 million deal with the Boston Celtics basketball team. On November 21, Thompson’s agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, told Yahoo Sports that Thompson had reached a two-year agreement with the Celtics. Previously, he played on the Cleveland Cavaliers for nine seasons.

Kardashian, for her part, stayed in California while her boyfriend touched down in a new state. In November, a source told Us Weekly the couple “will be living together in Boston and L.A.”

Amid his relocation, the reality star shared a series of cryptic messages to social media. “Let it go. Yes, they did you wrong, but you do yourself wrong the longer you hold onto that grudge,” one Instagram Stories post read on November 29. Another said, “Don’t let your bad days trick you into thinking that you have a bad life.”

The Good American founder and Thompson — who share 2-year-old daughter True — reconciled in August, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, after calling it quits in February 2019 following a cheating scandal that involved Kylie Jenner‘s then-best friend Jordyn Woods. The same source told Us Weekly that Thompson has since “turned his behaviors around and is focusing on Khloé and True.”