Kim Kardashian Reacts After Tristan Thompson Signs $19 Million Boston Celtics Deal

Sending well wishes! Kim Kardashian took to social media on Saturday, November 21, and reacted to the news that Tristan Thompson signed a major deal with the Boston Celtics.

“Congrats @realtristan13,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 40, wrote via Instagram Stories alongside a photo of the NBA star, 29. “Boston here we come!!!” On his own social media, Thompson reposted the congratulatory message adding, “Yessirskii.”

News broke on Saturday that Thompson agreed to a two-year $19 million deal to play for the Boston Celtics. The basketball player’s agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, confirmed to Yahoo Sports that they had reached an agreement with the team after the free agent spent nine seasons playing with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The NBA center’s team change comes after his reconciliation with ex-girlfriend Khloé Kardashian, with whom he shares 2-year-old daughter True. The pair rekindled their romance in August after quarantining together in Los Angeles amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Thompson and Kardashian, 36, split in February 2019 after news broke that Thompson was caught kissing Kylie Jenner‘s then-best friend Jordyn Woods. A source told Us Weekly in September that the Good American founder forgave Thompson for his past behavior.

“It is always a worry that Tristan can go back to his old ways, especially once he’s on the road and working again, but they have spent so much time trying to heal from past wrongdoings, so this isn’t her main focus at this point,” the insider said at the time. “She wants to move on and eliminate that chapter from their lives, but not forget about it at the same time.”