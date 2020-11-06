Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Joke About Cheating Scandal on ‘KUWTK’ The reality star and NBA player poked fun at the reason for their 2019 split.

They’re moving on! Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson poked fun at their cheating scandal during the Thursday, November 5, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The reality star, 36, shared how grateful she was that the NBA star, 29, was able to help with their daughter, True, while she was forced to quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.

“I’m so thankful that Tristan’s been here to help me take care of True, and then he’ll make me some food and leave it outside my door,” she said during her confessional. “Even though we’re not together, we’re just really good friends, and I’m really, really grateful for that.”

Kardashian revealed that she tested positive earlier this year during the October 29 Keeping Up With the Kardashians episode.

After she tested negative for coronavirus near the end of this week’s installment, Kardashian reunited with her daughter and Thompson. When he asked her to put on her glasses, they referenced the February 2019 scandal, which occurred after Thompson was caught kissing Kylie Jenner‘s then-best friend Jordyn Woods.

“Aw, you look like the smart girl I’m going to cheat off on the test,” he said. The KUWTK star responded, “Thank God you said, ‘On a test.’”

Kardashian and Thompson first revealed their relationship in 2016 but called it quits for the first time in 2018 after he was seen cozying up to multiple women during Khloé’s pregnancy. They got back together shortly after Kardashian gave birth, but broke it off again in February 2019. Kardashian has since forgiven Thompson for his past behavior, according to Us Weekly‘s sources. They were also spotted packing on the PDA during Kim Kardashian‘s 40th birthday party.

“It is always a worry that Tristan can go back to his old ways, especially once he’s on the road and working again, but they have spent so much time trying to heal from past wrongdoings, so this isn’t her main focus at this point,” an insider told Us Weekly in September. “She wants to move on and eliminate that chapter from their lives, but not forget about it at the same time.”