Khloe Kardashian Tests Positive for Coronavirus in New 'KUWTK' Clip: 'It Was Really Bad' The reality star told viewers, 'that s--t is real.'

Khloe Kardashian tested positive for coronavirus earlier this year.

The Good American founder, 36, confirmed the news during a newly released clip to promote the Thursday, October 29, Keeping Up With the Kardashians episode. The short video started off with Kim Kardashian West and Kris Jenner sharing their concern for the mom of one.

“We’re just anxiously awaiting the results for Khloe to see if she has it or not,” West, 40, explained in her confessional. “I mean, my gut tells me she does, just because she’s so sick. And that really scares me for her, ’cause I can tell that she’s now getting scared and that she’s really nervous about it.”

The Skims founder continued, “I guess we’ll just wait and find out.”

Kardashian then confirmed her COVID-19 diagnosis in a self-recorded clip.

“Just found out that I do have corona,” she said, with a hoarse voice. “I have been in my room. It’s gonna be fine, but it was really bad for a couple days.”

When detailing her symptoms, the KUWTK star said she experienced “vomiting,” “shaking,” both “hot and then cold” flashes and “the craziest headache.”

“I wouldn’t say it was a migraine. The coughing, my chest would burn when I would cough,” she explained. “Let me tell you, that s–t is real. But, we’re all gonna get through this. Praying if we all follow orders, we’re all gonna be OK. May God bless us all.”