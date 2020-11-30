Khloe Kardashian Reflects on ‘Bad Days’ After Tristan Thompson Leaves for Boston The reality star posted a series of cryptic messages on social media.

Getting real! Khloé Kardashian uploaded a series of cryptic messages to social media and reflected on “bad days” as Tristan Thompson left for Boston on Sunday, November 29.

“Your life isn’t yours if you always care what others think,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, first uploaded to her Instagram feed. She then posted similar quotes to Instagram Stories.

“Let it go. Yes, they did you wrong, but you do yourself wrong the longer you hold onto that grudge,” one post read. Another said, “Don’t let your bad days trick you into thinking that you have a bad life.”

“If it makes you happy it doesn’t have to make sense to others,” Kardashian shared before concluding with a message that read, “Count your blessings, not your problems.”

The Instagram posts were shared as her boyfriend, Thompson, 29, packed up and moved across the country after signing a $19 million deal with the NBA’s Boston Celtics. The NBA star’s agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, confirmed to Yahoo Sports on November 21 that they had reached a two-year agreement with the Celtics after Thompson spent nine seasons on the Cleveland Cavaliers. Kardashian, with whom Thompson shares 2-year-old daughter True, did not accompany her other half on his move.

A source told Us Weekly earlier this month that the Good American founder and basketball player “are going to be fine” even though he’s relocating. “They will be living together in Boston and L.A.,” the insider added.

Kardashian and Thompson rekindled their relationship in August while quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic. The pair called it quits in February 2019 after Thompson was caught kissing Kylie Jenner‘s then-best friend Jordyn Woods. The same source told Us Weekly that Thompson “has really turned his behaviors around and is focusing on Khloé and True” following the cheating scandal.

“All of Khloé’s friends really like Tristan,” the insider added. “Even though what he did was so horrible, they know Tristan is a good guy and Khloé is very dedicated to making their relationship work.”