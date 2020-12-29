Jen Harley Thinks Ex Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's Kissing Pic With Saffire Matos Was a ‘Dig at Her’ The 'Jersey Shore' star packed on the PDA as his ex celebrated her birthday.

Bringing up the past! Ronnie Ortiz-Magro shared a photo of himself packing on the PDA with new girlfriend Saffire Matos on October 28, as his ex, Jen Harley, celebrated her birthday. Now, Harley, 33, thinks the Instagram picture was a “dig at her.”

A source told InTouch on Monday, December 28, that Harley was “getting a lot of heat” on social media after she introduced followers to her new boyfriend. “A lot of people are saying it’s a dig at Ron, but in fact, she thinks he’s the one who’s been taking a dig at her all along,” the insider said, referring to the October kissing pic between the Jersey Shore star, 35, and Matos. According to InTouch, Ortiz-Magro’s picture with his current flame included the “exact same pose” as a photo he shared on Harley’s birthday in 2017, when they were still together.

Ortiz-Magro and Harley — who share a 2-year-old daughter named Ariana — were in an on-off relationship from 2017 until 2019. They split after the MTV alum was arrested for an alleged domestic violence incident in October 2019, and charged with seven misdemeanors. After pleading not guilty to the charges that November, Ortiz-Magro accepted a plea deal in May of this year Us Weekly confirmed at the time. He was sentenced to a 36-month probation, 30 days of community service and a $20,000 fine.

Since their split, both Ortiz-Magro and Harley have moved on, coincidentally making their new relationships Instagram official on the same day in October. “BearCations,” the reality star captioned the PDA-filled photo thought to be a “dig,” while Harley kissed her new boyfriend, Joe, in an Instagram Stories post captioned, “Obsessed with you.”

While they’ve both kept their relationships off social media since first going public, Harley shared a smooch with Joe in an Instagram post on Sunday, December 27, after they went hiking togehter. “Made it to the top, can’t stop won’t stop!” she captioned the snap.