Felicity Huffman Nabs Role in New ABC Series After College Admissions Scandal The actress is set to star in the network's upcoming baseball comedy.

Moving on! Felicity Huffman landed her first television role a little over a month after completing her full sentence for her involvement in the college admissions scandal.

The actress, 57, is set to star alongside Peanut Butter Falcon actor Zack Gottsagen in an upcoming baseball comedy for ABC, Deadline reported on Monday, November 30. The Desperate Housewives alum will play the owner of a minor league baseball team with Gottsagen, 35, starring as her eldest son. Huffman’s role was inspired by Susan Savage, the owner of the West Sacramento Triple-A baseball team the Sacramento River Cats, according to the publication.

The Emmy winner’s new TV role comes a year after she reported to the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, in October 2019. Huffman was arrested in March 2019 after paying admissions consultant Rick Singer $15,000 to raise her daughter Sophia Macy’s SAT score. She was sentenced to two weeks in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services fraud charges in May 2019. The When They See Us star served 11 days before being released. She was also ordered to pay a $30,000 fine, to complete a year of supervised release and 250 hours of community service.

In November 2019, she started her community service hours at the Teen Project — a nonprofit serving at-risk homeless teens and sex-trafficking survivors — and at the time, sources told Us Weekly that she was “committed” to the work. After her period of supervised release came to an end in October of this year, Huffman’s passport was returned by the U.S. Probation and Pre-Trial Services Department.