Felicity Huffman Officially Serves Full Sentence for College Admissions Scandal
The actress served her jail time, community service and supervised release.
She’s moving on. Felicity Huffman officially served her full sentence following her involvement in the college admissions scandal, according to Us Weekly.
Huffman, 57, was sentenced to two weeks in prison after she admitted to paying admissions consultant Rick Singer $15,000 to raise her daughter Sophia’s SAT score. She pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services fraud charges in May 2019. Along with her prison stay, the When They See Usstar was also sentenced to a $30,000 fine, a year of supervised release and 250 hours of community service.
She reported to the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, in October 2019 and was released after 10 days. Huffman started her community service hours at the Teen Project — a nonprofit serving at-risk homeless teens and sex-trafficking survivors — in November 2019. At the time, sources told Us Weekly that she was “committed” to the work.
Following her release from prison, a separate source told In Touch that the Desperate Housewives alum was “truly feeling humbled and blessed.”
“Felicity knows she’s going to get a lot of flak for only spending 11 days behind bars, but prison really opened her eyes to a whole new world,” the insider added at the time. “It was very isolating, she felt trapped and claustrophobic, but she never complained.”
Confirmation that Huffman served her full sentence comes days after the actress asked the court to return her passport as her period of supervised release came to an end, Radar confirmed on October 22. According to court documents, she filed a motion requesting her passport back, which was being held by the U.S. Probation and Pre-Trial Services Department. The documents stated that Huffman will “shortly complete the period of supervised release the Court imposed” and has “already completed all other aspects of the sentence the Court imposed” in September 2019.
Federal prosecutors have agreed with Huffman’s motion, according to the documents.
