She’s moving on. Felicity Huffman officially served her full sentence following her involvement in the college admissions scandal, according to Us Weekly.

Huffman, 57, was sentenced to two weeks in prison after she admitted to paying admissions consultant Rick Singer $15,000 to raise her daughter Sophia’s SAT score. She pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services fraud charges in May 2019. Along with her prison stay, the When They See Usstar was also sentenced to a $30,000 fine, a year of supervised release and 250 hours of community service.