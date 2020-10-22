Felicity Huffman Asks for Passport Back Following Involvement in College Admissions Scandal She asked the court to return her passport as her probation comes to an end.

Actress Felicity Huffman has asked the court to return her passport as her period of supervised release comes to an end following her involvement in the college admissions scandal, Radar can confirm.

According to court documents, the Desperate Housewives alum, 57, filed a motion requesting her passport back, which is being held by the U.S. Probation and Pre-Trial Services Department. The documents state that Huffman will “shortly complete the period of supervised release the Court imposed” and has “already completed all other aspects of the sentence the Court imposed” in September 2019.

Federal prosecutors have agreed with Huffman’s motion, according to the documents.

Huffman was sentenced to two weeks in prison after she admitted to paying admissions consultant Rick Singer $15,000 to raise her daughter Sophia’s SAT score. She pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services fraud charges in May 2019. Along with her prison stay, the When They See Us star was also sentenced to a $30,000 fine, a year of supervised release and 250 hours of community service.

She reported to the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, in October 2019 and was released after 10 days. Huffman started her community service hours at the Teen Project — a nonprofit serving at-risk homeless teens and sex-trafficking survivors — in November 2019. At the time, sources told Us Weekly that she was “committed” to the work.

“There was definitely apprehension that Felicity felt from the staff, because no one knew how seriously Felicity was going to take this,” the insider said. “Most people just show, do the hours and leave. They aren’t engaged and fully present. Felicity is the opposite.”