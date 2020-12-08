Andy Cohen Reveals the Future of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ After Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Leave The Bravo boss said he's 'excited for there to be a shift.'

Bravo boss Andy Cohen isn’t worried about the future of Vanderpump Rules following Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright‘s departure from the show.

During the Monday, December 7, episode of his SiriusXM show “Radio Andy,” Cohen, 52, said he’s “excited for there to be a shift” on the reality show next season.

“Listen, so they’ve got Lala [Kent], James [Kennedy], Scheana [Shay], Tom [Sandoval], Tom [Schwartz], Katie [Maloney], Ariana [Madix] [and] the new people,” he added. “I mean, that’s a solid cast … [and] new people Charli [Burnett], whoever they keep from the new people.”

Taylor, 41, and Cartwright, 31 — who are expecting their first baby together — announced that they wouldn’t be returning to Vanderpump Rules on Saturday, December 5. In an Instagram post announcing their departure, the former SUR bartender called his eight years on the reality show “some of the most challenging, rewarding and fulfilling years of my life.”

“We are excited to take this time to focus on our growing family and share with you our new endeavors,” Taylor’s caption read. “@bravotv, @evolutionusa and our Vanderpump castmates will always remain close to our hearts. Thank you to all the fans who have shared our journey with us and supported us through everything. We love you.”

Cohen reacted to the news on Monday and said Taylor will “go down as one of the biggest, you know, reality stars in their moment, don’t you think? That was an incredible run that they had.”

“Have you seen a run on a — specifically Jax — like, Jax created so much story, drama, conversation in his eight years on that show,” the producer said. “That’s quite a run that he had.”

News of Taylor and Cartwright leaving the show comes months after Bravo announced in June 2020 that Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Brett Caprioni and Max Boyens would not be featuring on the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules because of their past racist remarks.