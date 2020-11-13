Back Together? Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr Celebrate Anniversary After Ending Engagement The couple remembered their proposal weeks after announcing the engagement was off.

Trying again? Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr celebrated the one-year anniversary of their engagement on Wednesday, November 11, just one week after announcing their breakup.

The former NBA star, 41, shared a photo the fitness trainer, 33, posted on Instagram Stories. In the snap, Odom kissed Parr on the cheek alongside the caption, “Made it in time for our one year anniversary,” adding a kissy-face and prayer-hands emoji.

In a second Instagram Stories post, she took a walk down memory lane a recalled the moment Odom proposed.

“Just a year ago today … me and Lamar got engaged!!!” she wrote alongside a video from after the proposal. “Everyone thought that the proposal happened at the restaurant, but it actually happened privately BEFORE we got to the restaurant! That will forever be our little secret.”

The couple got engaged in November 2019, three months after they were spotted out for the first time in Atlanta. In a since-deleted Instagram post from August, they announced their plans to marry in Miami on November 11, 2021. However, earlier this month, Parr announced they had called off their engagement saying that Odom “has some things that he alone has to work through.”

“Y’all know I’m honest and transparent so I have to be the first to let you guys know that I am no longer engaged to Lamar,” she wrote in an Instagram Story post from November 4. “This has been a difficult decision for me to make but it is the best for myself and my children.”