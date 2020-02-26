Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Deadbeat Dad: Track Palin’s Ex Claims Their Son ‘Does Not See Or Know’ Him Jordan Loewe has petitioned the court to change the 3-year-old boy’s last name.

Track Palin’s baby mama is petitioning the Superior Court for the State of Alaska to change their son’s last name.

Court documents — filed on December 23 and obtained by RadarOnline.com — show Jordan Loewe, 27, petitioned the court to change her and Palin’s 3-year-old son’s name from Charlie Mitchell Palin to Charlie Mitchell Kramer.

“Charlie does not see or know his father,” Loewe claimed in the legal filing, noting, “Charlie and I live with my family members, whose last name is Kramer. Other than myself, this is the family raising Charlie and I believe Charlie deserves the last name of our family.”

According to Loewe, the boy’s current last name “has many negative affiliations” that “have already created problems” for the boy, who, she alleged, “does not see his father.”

Loewe also wrote that she and Palin, 30, had many previous domestic issues and now have no contact.

As Radar previously reported, Palin and Loewe have had a contentious relationship in the past.

In January 2016, Palin was arrested after he allegedly attacked Loewe and then threatened to shoot himself. He pleaded guilty to misdemeanor possession of a firearm while intoxicated.

Loewe discovered she was pregnant with Palin’s son, Charlie, just months later, in March 2016.

In September 2018, police again arrested Palin after he allegedly hit Loewe in front of their son. He was sentenced to spend one year in custody.

In Loewe’s new effort to change the last name of her and Palin’s son, Radar can reveal that the court allowed the mom to post the petition on the Alaska Court System’s legal notice website from Jan. 7 through Feb. 5.

According to the court documents, Loewe filed a request to be exempt from paying fees for the petition because she is unable to afford it.

Loewe lists her status as a student working at Providence Alaska Medical Center and notes her income for the past year was $28,000.

Loewe also wrote in the legal papers that Palin does not pay her any child support or alimony. She claims she has zero assets and student debt totaling $25,000.

A hearing concerning the name-change petition has been set for March 17 in Anchorage.