Sarah Palin Ignores Husband’s Divorce Filing Amid Hopes Of Reconciliation 'They're still under the same roof,' insider reveals.

Sarah Palin has yet to respond in court after husband Todd Palin filed for divorce over three months ago, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

But according to an insider, the two are still hoping to save their marriage and are taking steps to repair their relationship.

“They’re still together,” said a source. “Todd’s not moved out, they’re still living under the same roof and together as a family. Sarah’s not someone who gives up on anything without one hell of a fight.”

“Even though she and Todd have their differences, they do truly love and respect each other as people,” the insider added.

As Radar previously reported, Todd, 55, asked to dissolve the couple’s 31-year marriage on September 6, 2019.

In the filing submitted in Anchorage, Alaska Superior Court, Todd cited “incompatibility of temperament” and claimed he and the former governor of Alaska, 55, find it impossible to live together as husband and wife.”

Sarah and Todd have been married since 1988 and have five children: Track, 30, Bristol, 29, Willow, 25, Piper, 18, and Trig, 11, who was diagnosed with Down Syndrome.

And this isn’t the only hardship the family has faced in the last few years.

Readers know Track was arrested and tossed behind bars in 2018 after allegedly hitting his baby mama. He was eventually released and forced to wear a monitoring bracelet.

Bristol, meanwhile, divorced her husband in 2018 following two years of marriage.

In his divorce filing, Todd also asked for shared custody of Trig.