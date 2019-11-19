Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Sarah Palin Reunites With Estranged Husband Todd To Celebrate Granddaughters' Births Pair poses together amid nasty divorce war.

Sarah Palin reunited with her estranged husband to celebrate the birth of their daughter’s twins.

As RadarOnline.com has learned, Willow Palin and husband Ricky Bailey welcomed their baby girls earlier this week.

On her Instagram, the new mom, 25, shared an adorable photo of them sleeping on a pink blanket together. “Banks and Blaise… we are so in love with you girls,” she wrote.

As fans know, Willow’s estranged sister Bristol Palin once said she’d like to name her child Blaise.

Sarah, 55, also shared a post about her new granddaughters. “Banks&Blaise!! 💕💕BlessingX2 💕💕Congratulations Willow&Ricky = and then there were four,” she captioned a slideshow of photos from the hospital following the twins’ birth. The first snap was one of Sarah and husband Todd Palin sitting together, holding the babies. They smiled from ear to ear while looking down at the newborns.

Radar readers know Sarah’s reunion with Todd, 55, and Instagram post featuring them together comes as a surprise since the two are wrapped up in a nasty divorce battle.

In an interview with James Dobson that aired earlier this month, Sarah revealed she learned Todd was divorcing her, after 31 years of marriage, through an email from his attorney.

“I thought I got shot,” the former Alaska governor said.

Readers know Todd filed for divorce on September 6, citing an “incompatibility of temperament between the parties such that they find it impossible to live together as husband and wife.” He also asked for joint legal custody of their young son, Trig, 11, and demanded that their debts and assets be divided equally.

Apart from Willow and Trig, Sarah and Todd are also parents to son Track, 30, and daughters Bristol, 29, and Piper, 18.

Radar confirmed Sarah has not yet responded to the divorce filing., and in her recent interview, she said she and Todd are still attending counseling to save their marriage.