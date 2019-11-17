Bristol Palin Reveals First Boyfriend Since Her Divorce From Dakota Meyer Ex-Texas A&M quarterback Janson Moore was engaged to another woman last year!

Bristol Palin has exposed her first serious boyfriend since her divorce from husband Dakota Meyer.

On Saturday, the former Teen Mom OG star posed with her new man Janson Moore at a Texas A&M football game for a photo she posted on Instagram. They were smiling and he had his arm around her. She included a heart eyes emoji.

Janson also posted the picture, referencing the bible verse James 1:17 in the caption, which reads, “Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above, and cometh down from the Father of lights, with whom is no variableness, neither shadow of turning.” Bristol’s guy Janson is a former Texas A&M University quarterback and RadarOnline.com has learned he was engaged to another woman last year.

The athlete is now working as a medical sales representative in Austin and like Bristol, the daughter of former Vice Presidential candidate Sarah Palin, Janson is a devout Christian. At age 24, the Texas born and raised hunk is a little younger than Bristol, who is 29. Just last year, Janson was set to wed a young woman and the two set up an elaborate wedding registry!

As Radar readers know, the Palin family was recently rocked as Sarah’s husband Todd filed for divorce from the controversial former Alaska governor. In an interview with James Dobson, the founder of the Family Talk Christian ministry, Sarah admitted she learned Todd was divorcing her through an email from his attorney. She said she received the email on June 19, and three months later — on Todd’s birthday, and days after their 31st wedding anniversary — Todd, 55, filed for divorce.

“I thought I got shot,” Sarah, 55, said. Still, she added in the interview — which aired November 12 but was filmed previously — that their marriage was not “over, over,” as the two were still attending marriage counseling. The politician joked that the couple’s attorneys were “getting rich” off their drama. Meanwhile, Bristol has gone through a lot of scandal of her own. She went through a messy divorce from former Marine Meyer,

the father of her two daughters. It was finalized last year. Previously, Bristol and her boyfriend Levi Johnston, baby daddy of her son Tripp, had gone through a tumultuous on-again, off-again romance and custody battle. Their relationship finally ended for good in 2010.

That same year, Bristol launched a reality TV career by appearing on Dancing with the Stars. After doing Palin family shows, she joined Teen Mom OG in 2018, but quit earlier this year, saying she hated the way she was portrayed. Now it appears Bristol has found love again.

Scroll through Radar’s gallery for more!