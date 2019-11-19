Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Sister Feud Explodes! Willow Palin Steals Bristol’s Dream Baby Name Ex-‘TMOG’ star has yet to congratulate her little sister on her new bundles of joy.

The tension between Willow Palin and her big sister Bristol is at an all-time high following her birth announcement, RadarOnline.com can report.

Sarah Palin’s daughter, Willow, 25, excitedly announced the birth of her twin daughters this week – and it appears she snubbed Bristol, 29, in the process!

According to Willow’s post, the new mother and her husband, Ricky Bailey, named their daughters Banks and Blaise.

“We are so in love with you girls,” she captioned a sweet photo of the newborns donned in matching pink outfits.

However, Willow’s name choice might be a cause for concern for her big sister, who made it very clear earlier this year that she planned on naming her future daughter Blaise, OK! reported at the time.

“If you had a baby girl tomorrow, what would [you] name her?” a fan asked the former Teen Mom OG star in March.

Bristol responded, “Blaise” with a fire emoji.

As Radar readers know, Willow and Bristol have been estranged for over a year after a source dished to Radar that Bristol ditched Willow’s wedding after a massive fight.

The insider claimed to Radar that Bristol was angry with Willow because she invited their troubled brother, Track, to the nuptials despite Bristol’s children not being allowed to be around him. The rule was allegedly set by Bristol’s ex, Dakota Meyer, who banned their children from speaking with Track, who as Radar readers know, was arrested for domestic violence the night before Willow’s wedding.

Now, the sisters’ feud appears to have escalated because Willow’s family photos from inside of the delivery room show Bristol nowhere in sight. Their sibling, Piper, was photographed inside of the hospital cradling the twins.

Plus, Sarah and her husband Todd even reunited for the birth despite the former Governor’s husband filing for divorce in September.

Meanwhile, Bristol posted a photo of herself with her own three children on November 18 – the same day Willow made her birth announcement.