Gender & Birth Date Of Tiger Woods’ Ex Elin Nordegren’s Baby Revealed! Former model files to change child’s name, months after birth.

Elin Nordegren welcomed a boy!

Tiger Woods’ famous ex-wife gave birth to a son with retired NFL tight end Jordan Cameron on October 4, 2019, The Sun reported.

RadarOnline.com broke the news of Elin’s pregnancy in June 2019, when the Swedish former model, 40, was photographed showing off her belly bump at her son’s flag football game.

On October 18, 2019, after the baby’s birth, Radar obtained exclusive photos of Elin and boyfriend Jordan, 31, cuddling their newborn at her son Charlie’s soccer tournament in Florida. At the time, the infant’s gender had not yet been revealed.

According to court documents obtained by The Sun, the baby was first named Filip Nordegren Cameron, but on December 5, 2019, two months after his birth, Elin and Jordan requested to change his name to Arthur Nordegren Cameron.

They are set to address the request in a court hearing later this month.



Elin began dating Jordan about one year before news broke of her pregnancy. Radar first disclosed his identity in June 2019, with sources revealing that “they met through mutual friends in Florida” and had recently moved in together.

They now live in Elin’s West Palm Beach mansion, which is for sale for $44.5 million, and for which she paid for with part of her $100 million divorce settlement from Tiger, 44.

Elin’s romance with Jordan came 10 years after Tiger’s nasty infidelity scandal. The former model divorced the pro golfer in 2010 amid reports he cheated on her with as many as 120 women. They were married for six years and share two kids: daughter Sam, 12, and son Charlie, 10.

Jordan is also dad to son Tristan from a previous relationship.

Following news of Elin’s pregnancy, a source told Radar that Tiger — who did not respond to Radar’s request for comment — was blindsided and heartbroken.

“Tiger’s shattered to see Elin playing happy family with Jordan and their newborn,” the insider said. “She was the love of his life, and he knows there’s no winning her back.”

Tiger has since moved on with Erica Herman, who worked as a manager for his restaurant in Jupiter, Florida. She is often seen supporting him at his golf tournaments.