Caught On Camera! Teresa Giudice Refuses To Share Bed With Joe During Italian Reunion The 'RHONJ' reality star complains sleeping with him would be 'kind of weird.'

Teresa Giudice shared an incredibly awkward conversation with her estranged husband Joe Giudice — and it was all caught on camera!

A sneak peek preview of an upcoming Real Housewives of New Jersey episode lays bare the tension between Teresa, 47, and Joe, 49, when she accompanied their four daughters — Gia, 19, Gabriella, 16, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 11 — on the family’s November 2019 visit to Italy to see the ex-con since his release from ICE custody.

In the clip, the reality star is seen settling into her hotel when Joe mentions going back to his place to collect his things to bring back to the room.

“Are you sleeping here tonight?” Teresa asks him.

“I don’t know,” Joe responds.

When she questions if he should stay with their daughters instead, he complains that “the beds are little.”

“Were you expecting to sleep with me?” Teresa asks.

“I mean we got 20 years in our marriage,” Joe answers as he takes a sip of red wine.

Teresa then doubles down on her efforts to get him to leave.

“Joe, listen, we haven’t been together in almost four years. So it’s kind of weird, right? I don’t know, it’s been a long time, you know? You need to slow it down,” Teresa says anxiously.

“Listen, by the end of this trip things could change, who the hell knows?” Joe, seeming upset, blasts back while walking away.

The ex-couple, who were childhood sweethearts, separated in December after 20 years of marriage.

As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, their split followed the news that Joe made the decision to leave ICE custody and head back to Italy as he awaits a final decision on his deportation case.

While Joe was locked up, Teresa was spotted getting cozy with Black Shreck. She admitted as recently as November that she and her boy toy were still friendly.