Rob Kardashian’s Request To Strip Blac Chyna Of Primary Custody Of Dream Denied Doting dad insists his ex is ‘out of control!’

Rob Kardashian’s emergency request to have ex-fiancée Blac Chyna stripped of primary custody of their daughter Dream has been denied.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, the news comes after Rob, 32, filed for primary custody of Dream, 3, in January, claiming Chyna, 31, is a violent and unfit mother. In his complaint, he claimed the model often throws parties, gets drunk and does drugs while in her home, with Dream present. He also claimed that Chyna teaches Dream inappropriate sexual dances and cuss words and fails to keep her clean. He explained that when he picks his daughter up on the weekends, she’s often dirty or looking messy.

Despite his arguments, a Los Angeles judge did not find an emergency issue with Chyna and rejected the doting dad’s ex parte emergency motion, according to documents obtained by The Blast.

Rob can still argue for the change in custody but without an emergency motion or immediate decision from the court.

Chyna has denied all of Rob’s claims against her, and even stated in the documents that she “was shocked to learn that Defendant Rob Kardashian moved ex parte on January 3, 2020, for an emergency order to permanently change the Custody Order for Dream so that Chyna would only be permitted to see her daughter from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday with a ‘monitor;’ present, rather than the 5 days a week she now sees and cares for precious Dream.”

She added that their current custody agreement is “working perfectly fine,” and that Rob and Khloé Kardashian’s explosive allegations against her are simply a ploy to “spread defamatory lies about Chyna.”

As Radar readers know, Khloé, 35, has testified in the custody case, supporting her brother and claiming that Chyna is “out of control.” She also made a statement in the filing claiming that Dream has been acting “decidedly more aggressive” lately and doesn’t want to go home to Chyna.