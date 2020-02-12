Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Not Guilty! Blac Chyna Asks To Dismiss Rob Kardashian’s Assault & Battery Lawsuit Famous dad claims ex strangled him with iPhone cord, pointed gun at him during fight.

Blac Chyna is asking to have Rob Kardashian’s assault and battery lawsuit against her dismissed, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Chyna’s attorney, Lynne M. Ciani, filed new documents on Monday, February 10, regarding the explosive suit. Among other things, Chyna, 31, is now asking the court to get rid of the case.

Rob, 32, and sister Kylie Jenner initially filed the lawsuit against Chyna — whose real name is Angela White — on September 27, 2017, under four claims: assault, battery, conversion and declaratory relief. The cosmetics mogul, 22, dropped out of the suit last year because she didn’t want to testify, according to Ciani. Rob, however, is still fighting to prove his ex’s alleged violence.

Dream’s famous dad claims Chyna physically attacked him on December 14, 2016, when they were still living in Kylie’s home together. Chyna has denied all allegations, saying Rob is getting his powerful family to back up his lies.

As readers know, Chyna and Rob are embroiled in various legal battles. While both stars want primary custody of their 3-year-old daughter, Rob has pegged his ex as an unfit mother, claiming she is aggressive, overuses drugs and alcohol and acts inappropriately around Dream.

In the documents obtained by Radar, Rob details the alleged abuse he’s endured at the hands of his baby mama.

He claims that on one occasion, Chyna got angry with him and started ripping up his shirt and filming the abuse to later brag about it on social media. Though at the time he thought it was strange but slightly comical, he says things only got worse from there.