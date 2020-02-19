Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Leah Messer Slammed Over Daughter Aleeah, 10, Wearing Skimpy Cheerleader Outfit 'She’s in so much makeup and such a short skirt,' one hater says.

Leah Messer is being mom shamed for allowing her daughter Aleeah Simms, 10, to wear a skimpy cheerleading outfit and adult makeup.

The Teen Mom 2 star, 27, flaunted Aleeah’s look on Instagram on Monday, February 17.

She captioned one photo from her girl’s recent competition, “I’m so grateful Aleeah has coaches in her life that continue to support her dreams and reaching her fullest potential! We love our @famous_superstars10 family!”

However, haters didn’t hold back.

“I’m sorry she’s in so much makeup and such a short skirt,” one person responded in the comments section. “Yikes, mama. You’re gonna have a repeat of the past. Make sure to teach her morals and not just how to apply fake lashes. Such potential, but teetering on the side of err.”

“This is ridiculous.. her face looks harder than concrete with all that makeup and fake tan. What is going on in America? This is why they have so much problems with their kids,” another user weighed in.

Another wrote, “Beautiful, but why so much makeup? She looks like she’s 17.”

“Is it just me or is her skirt way too short??” a third disapproving person asked of Aleeah, who has a twin sister Aliannah and is from Leah’s marriage to Corey Simms.

“She looks too grown up,” another critic noted. “OMG.”

Leah does not appear to have responded to the backlash.

But some fans defended her, saying that Aleeah’s fellow cheerleaders sported similar looks.

“That’s a cheer set, and that’s a leotard underneath,” one wrote. “Don’t get me wrong, I’m all for modesty. But this is appropriate wear for this sport.”

Another added, “Yikes! You can’t even post a picture of your BEAUTIFUL daughter without being criticized and ridiculed. I can’t believe what people are insinuating because of her cheer uniform and makeup requirements for the team….It looks like she’s having a great time! You’re awesome for providing a team outlet for her!”

The reality TV star was previously slammed tor allowing Aleeah to wear a grown up style Ariana Grande costume for Halloween in October 2019.

Social media haters have also blasted Leah for her Instagram weight loss promotion —after RadarOnline.com exclusively revealed her attachment to an alleged cult.

Leah raised eyebrows when she tried recruiting celebrities to an organization called Mastery in Transformational Training – and also tried to get her fans on board.

Then, on Jan. 3, the Teen Mom 2 star showed off a Flat Tummy app with a photo of herself wearing a cropped sweatshirt.

Many fans weren’t happy that Leah could be pitching an unrealistically skinny body image — and causing people to waste their money.