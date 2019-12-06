Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Friendship Over? Inside 'Teen Mom 2' Star Kail Lowry's Desperate Attempt To Save Leah Messer From 'Deadly Cult' Feisty reality star insinuates costar & BFF is 'weak' and 'can be manipulated.'

Kail Lowry and Leah Messer‘s friendship is on the rocks after she insinuated to a fan that her Teen Mom 2 costar is “weak” for joining an alleged cult, and slammed her pal for being “manipulated easily,” RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

The reality stars haven’t exactly been seeing eye-to-eye since Leah joined the Mastery in Transformational Training organization accused of being a “deadly cult”.

As Radar readers know, Leah, 27, has tried recruiting celebrities and fans to the controversial organization, also known as MITT, but Kail is putting her foot down and saying enough is enough!

According to one fan and mother-of-two, Rachel Chitwood, it all began when Leah went on Instagram Live to ask fans who’re interested in joining the alleged cult to send over their numbers so she could contact them.

The next day, on December 1, 2019, Rachel received an anonymous phone call from Leah.

“She had called but it was from a blocked number,” Rachel revealed. “She started telling me about the program and stuff. And we brought up the conversation about how people thought it was a cult.”

Leah and the fan joked about it at first but then the mom-of-three’s tone changed, saying “‘its not a cult.'”

“Then she asked me what she thought the organization was about and so I had no idea what it was about. I was just like ‘is it about leadership and coming together?’ And she just took what I said and ran with it, telling me ‘yes that’s exactly what it is.'”

Rachel explained from there they exchanged numbers and she started to get eager about joining the program.

Kail reached out to Rachel and warned her about the alleged cult after she posted it on her Instagram and tagged Leah.

“Leah then reposted it to her Instagram and that’s when Kail reached out to me warning me,” she said.

“Kail tried warning me and I kind of blew her off about the whole thing. But then I had to apologize when I realized this is serious.”

Rachel had planned to join an event for MITT in January 2020 but later realized she couldn’t afford it.

Leah was vague with Rachel about the organization’s purpose. “She would tell me there was training and they train you to be the best person you could be, but she wasn’t telling me how. She wasn’t going in depth with anything. It was about $600.”

But when Rachel informed Leah she couldn’t attend the January conference, Rachel tells Radar exclusively that the TM2 star “got mad and became mean.”

Meanwhile, in an attempt to stray Rachel away from MITT, Kail replied, slamming Leah in a text message to the fan, saying, “those types of programs target weak people who can be manipulated.”

“I don’t want to lose her as a friend but I also don’t think any of this is ok,” Kail added.

Now, Radar has obtained exclusive text message exchanges between Rachel and Kail, as well as texts between Rachel and Leah.

