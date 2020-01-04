Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Another Mess! Leah Slammed Over Weight Loss Promo Amid Alleged Cult Scandal Fans hate on 'Teen Mom 2' star Messer's 'Flat Tummy' ad for New Year.

Social media haters have blasted Leah Messer for her Instagram weight loss promotion—after RadarOnline.com exclusively revealed her attachment to an alleged cult.

On Friday, Jan. 3, the Teen Mom 2 star, 27, showed off a Flat Tummy app with a photo of her wearing a cropped sweatshirt.

Leah wrote in her caption, “#ad I’m startin the new year off with @flattummyapp to make sure I stick to my resolutions this time around 💪 This year’s all about healthy habits, and this app had everythinggg you need 🙌 450+ equipment free workouts that will kick your butt AND 750+ healthy recipes that will make eating clean breeze… what are you waiting for!? Right now when you download the 12 Month Plan you get 6 months FREE 🔥🔥.”

Many fans weren’t happy that Leah could be pitching an unrealistically skinny body image — and causing people to waste their money.

“Don’t advertise this to anyone especially younger viewers it’s so unhealthy and unregulated,” one Instagram follower asked the reality TV star.

Another wrote, as The Blast noted, “Please remove this. It is contributing to twisted diet culture, we all know you don’t actually use it, and it doesn’t work. Stop using your platform of ‘body love’ to push toxic diet culture.”

“Unfollowed,” one fan stated.

“Sigh…unfollow,” another wrote.

A hater also noted that Leah shouldn’t advertise “this crap” because it doesn’t work.

“Oh noooooo girl,” someone else chimed in to the MTV star.

Leah was also told that she is already “thin,” unlike some fans.

Others, however, defended Leah.

Plus, she’s not the only one in the Teen Mom world to be plugging weight loss solutions.

Chelsea Houska and disgraced Jenelle Evans also got slammed for promoting some slimming plans.

In 2019, Khloe Kardashian deleted her own Flat Tummy Co. ad from Instagram due to critics, including The Good Place star Jameela Jamil.

Late last year, as Radar reported, Leah raised eyebrows when she tried recruiting celebrities to an organization called Mastery in Transformational Training – and also tried to get her fans on board.

The self-help group was once accused of being a cult and on Dec. 1, Leah posted a swipe up on her Instagram Story linking to MITT’s homepage.

She then went on Instagram live with another member of the group.

“I joined back in August,” she explained. “It feels like I’ve known everyone since forever. We wanted to hop on here to talk about our journey and experience throughout this training. I wanted Victor to join us and talk about his experience and journey.”

Messer then handed the live over to another member, Victor, who explained how the Los Angeles training center offers courses in “emotional intelligence and leadership.”

When someone compared the group to Scientology, which has been accused of being the cult, Victor became defensive.

“Leah and I don’t have to be on live today,” he fired. “I’m not a public figure. We genuinely want other people to experience a more successful and enjoyable life.”

He then said, “This is the work me and Leah are committed to.”

Leah first posted about her involvement in MITT on October 7, 2019.

“A powerful, strong, trusting force we are,” she captioned a photo with other people. “I love each and every single one of you!! You can count on my word! Each one of you have changed my life and we will forever be connected!! I AM A POWERFUL, CONNECTED, INSPIRATIONAL LEADER! I LOVE ALL OF YOU!”

Radar exclusively reported that the institute Leah is part of was accused of sexual violation, emotional distress, brainwashing and other claims in a shocking 2017 lawsuit, which has since been dismissed.

Leah’s friendship with co-star Kailyn Lowry is on the rocks over the MITT issue, Radar discovered.

Fan Rachel Chitwood told Radar that Kailyn warned her against the alleged cult after she’d allegedly communicated with Leah about it.

She insinuated to Rachel that that her Teen Mom 2 co-star is “weak” for joining an alleged cult, and slammed her pal for being “manipulated easily.”

Rachel had planned to join an event for MITT in January 2020 but later realized she couldn’t afford it.