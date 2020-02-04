Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

‘Teen Mom’ Star Kailyn Lowry Confirms She’s Pregnant With Baby No. 4! ‘I've had nausea, morning sickness, and absolutely no energy,’ she reveals.

Kailyn Lowry is pregnant again!

The Teen Mom 2 star, 27, confirmed on social media the exciting news that her fourth baby is coming soon.

The expectant mom revealed she is “almost 16 weeks” along — and that she’s had a “rough few months this time around.”

Kailyn’s on-and-off-again boyfriend, Chris Lopez, is reportedly the baby’s father.

Kailyn has two sons from previous relationships — she and Jo Rivera are parents to Isaac Rivera, 10, while her ex-husband Javi Marroquin is 6-year-old Lincoln Marroquin’s dad.

In 2017, Kailyn welcomed her third boy, now-2-year-old Lux Lowry— her first child with Chris.

“I’ve had nausea, morning sickness, and absolutely no energy,” Kailyn said about her latest pregancy, noting she is, however, “starting to feel a bit better” and “hoping it stays this way.”

As RadarOnline.com recently reported, Kailyn recently moved her family into a massive $830,000 home in Middletown Delaware.

The expansive 5,101-square-foot property boasts 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, so she and her loved ones won’t feel too crowded once the newest addition to the family arrives.

