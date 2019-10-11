Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Upgrade! Kailyn Lowry Lists House For Rent After Moving Into Massive $830K Home See photos of the ‘Teen Mom 2’ star’s gorgeous new abode!

Kailyn Lowry is leaving her past behind in a beautiful home! After the Teen Mom 2 star checked out her new house on the Tuesday, October 8 episode, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal how much she paid for it, what’s going on with her previous abode and more!

Kailyn, 27, bought her new home in Middleton, Delaware on August 1, 2019 for $830,000, according to online records.

The 5,102 square home boasts 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bedrooms.

The contemporary style abode also features an attached garage, fireplace and more amenities.

Kailyn got a deal on the house, as it was listed in June 2019 for $837,770.

The MTV star listed her former Dover, Delaware home for rent on October 6, 2019 for $2,100.

The home, which she once shared with ex-husband Javi Marroquin, has been featured on the series since 2015.

The mother-of-three bought the home for $290,000. The 1,346 sqft abode features 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

Zillow’s description for the house reads, “Home includes features such as formal dining, wood floors, first floor office suite, 1st floor extra room possible bedroom/gym no closet, full bath on the first floor, huge master suite with en-suite and make up stand, finished basement with walk out to back yard, second floor laundry, washer and dryer included, electric cooking, instant hot water heater, swimming pool, trampoline, large fenced yard, pergola with a retractable sunscreen, shed, and professional landscaping. Come and see what you have been missing.”

On the show, Kail considered buying a plot of land to build on because she felt her family “outgrew” the home they were living in.

But she changed her mind about purchasing land, as she told a friend that she always envisioned building a home with a partner.

Instead, she opted for the gorgeous abode she is currently living in.

“I think it would be a really good fit for us,” she said on the episode.

Kail is mother to son Isaac with ex Jo Rivera, son Lincoln with ex-husband Javi and son Lux with on-again, off-again boyfriend Chris Lopez.

