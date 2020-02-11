Miscarriage Nightmare: Kellan Lutz’s Wife Had ‘Hardest Season’ Of Life Following Death Of Unborn Baby Brittany says the loss 'hurt like hell.'

Miscarriage misery!

Kellan Lutz and his wife Brittany were expecting a baby girl, but six months into her pregnancy, she suffered a miscarriage. Now, she is opening up about her grieving process.

On Monday, February 10, the health coach, 31, posted a long, heartfelt message on her Instagram page, thanking her husband and fans for their words of encouragement through the “hardest season” of her life.

“It feels as though within one day we went from a season that felt like a warm summer day, to the most frigid, windiest, iciest, day ever recorded. (Anyone ever seen The Revenant with Leo? I feel like Leo in The Revenant right now!),” Brittany wrote. “My emotions and feelings are slightly all over the place which is to be expected. Some moments I feel so full of peace and hope and expectancy. And other moments, simply put, it all just hurts like hell.”

“I think it is important to try to always operate from a place of positivity, but that doesn’t mean you don’t acknowledge the other side too,” she continued. “We are human after all. We all hurt, bleed, cry. Feeling the negative emotions doesn’t make you negative.”

Then, Brittany broke down the highs and lows she’s experienced while mourning.

The pains, she wrote, include missing her baby, being reminded she has “no baby to feed” when she produces milk and the bruises on her arms and neck from IVs and blood transfusions she’d gotten while doctors tried to save both her and her baby.

The positives: the fact that she’s still here and has support from the “greatest husband” as well as her loved ones.

“Even though this is so heavy, I have an unexplainable hope and excitement for the future,” Brittany confessed. “I’m not ready for another pregnancy right now, (not sure when I will be honestly), but I’m excited to heal and move forward and explore this new version of myself.”

“This situation didn’t make me the person I thought I would become (specifically a mother to a real life baby girl), but it did birth a new version of me. Truthfully I’m scared and nervous but at the same time really eager to get to know her,” she concluded.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Brittany and Kellan, 34, revealed they were engaged in September 2017 after two years of dating. By Thanksgiving of that year, they’d already gotten married!

At the time, the couple took to Instagram to show off their rings and their new jewelry and fans were able to see the beautiful ring Kellan had personally designedfor Brittany!

Kellan was previously linked to model Sharni Vinson and was once rumored to be dating Miley Cyrus!