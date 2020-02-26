Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Autopsy Report Reveals What Caused Restaurateur Harry Morton’s Shocking Death His brother found him lying face down and dead on the bathroom floor last November.

An autopsy has revealed why famed restaurateur Harry Morton suddenly died at age 38 last November.

According to an autopsy reported exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com, Morton’s manner of death was ruled as “natural.”

Morton suffered “probable cardiac arrhythmia due to myocardial bridging with coronary artery atherosclerosis,” the report states, noting the Pink Taco entrepreneur had an uncommon heart defect.

Additionally, Morton reportedly had undergone surgical correction for a deviated septum prior to his death, but there was no evidence of meningitis, cerebral abscess, or endocarditis.

Toxicology tests showed no evidence of alcohol or any pharmaceutical drugs in Morton’s system and there was no sign he abused drugs.

Following Morton’s tragic death, his family announced in a statement that the businessman had suffered from a coronary artery disease and a “mildly enlarged heart.”

They noted heart surgeon Dr. Kathy Magliato had found that Morton “had calcification in three main arteries and suffered sudden cardiac death — an unexpected death caused by loss of heart function.”

According to a Beverly Hills Police Department report, Morton was found lying face down and dead on the bathroom floor by his brother after he failed to show up at the gym and did not call.

The report also notes that Morton had been training for a marathon before his death and was in “great shape.”

As Radar previously reported, Morton had dated a number of Hollywood stars during his lifetime, including Demi Moore, Lindsay Lohan, Britney Spears and Jennifer Aniston.

“Harry is that rare person who means so much to so many people in so many different ways, but to no one, could he be more meaningful than he has been to his little brother,” Morton’s younger sibling, Matthew, wrote on Instagram.