Celebrities sadly remembered the life of Pink Taco restaurateur Harry Morton at his memorial service on Saturday, November 30. Morton suddenly died at age 38 just one week before, on Saturday, Nov. 23. The businessman’s former girlfriend Demi Moore was among the guests, as was disgraced pal Lori Loughlin, who hid in the seat of a car as she and husband Mossimo Giannulli left the memorial.

Morton had dated Moore after her split from husband Ashton Kutcher. Actor Stephen Dorff, oil heir Brandon Davis, record producer Jimmy Iovine andLiberty Ross were also among the mourners. But Lindsay Lohan, whom a source told RadarOnline.com was “crying hysterically” after learning of her former lover Morton’s shocking death, apparently didn’t attend the event. The private service, reportedly held at the Beverly Hills Hotel, was conducted by a priest and a rabbi.

It included moving speeches from family members and friends about Morton, who ran restaurants and also romanced Britney Spears and Jennifer Aniston. Afterwards, an invitation-only gathering was held at the home of Peter Morton, the young man’s father. Morton was reportedly found unresponsive at his Beverly Hills home by a family member. His death is still a tragic mystery, as RadarOnline.com has reported. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office has said that though an autopsy was completed on Monday, Morton’s cause of death had officially been deferred pending additional investigation. They have still yet to confirm his official cause of death.

But it’s been reported that Morton died of a heart attack, and his family has said he suffered Sudden Cardiac Death (SCD). They plan to start a foundation to tackle heart disease. On Wednesday, his brother Matthew wrote on Instagram, “On Saturday I lost my big brother. Harry is that rare person who means so much to so many people in so many different ways, but to no one, could he be more meaningful than he has been to his little brother.”

The family announced in a statement that Morton had suffered from a coronary artery disease and a “mildly enlarged heart.” They said heart surgeon Dr. Kathy Magliato had found that Morton “had calcification in three main arteries and suffered sudden cardiac death — an unexpected death caused by loss of heart function.” Lohan, who dated Morton in 2006, wrote on Instagram with a photo of them together, “Best friends. Best life.”

